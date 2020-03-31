Stung by coronavirus, markets log biggest yearly loss in FY20 since 2009

JUST IN
Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 trn, 62.56% of gross target in April-Sept period
Samie Modak 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The domestic markets have logged their biggest yearly loss since 2008-09 — when they had declined 36 per cent on account of the global financial crisis — with the Nifty dropping 26 per cent in FY20. The broader-market focused mid- and small-cap indices declined as much as 45 per cent.

The rupee weakened over 8 per cent against the US dollar during the year, amid Rs 55,000-crore sell-off in March. Unlike 2008-09, when the losses were spread across many months, the bulk of the market fall in FY20 took place in March because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent halt in economic activity.

A slump in demand saw Brent crude prices drop 66 per cent to an 18-year low to below $22 a barrel during the year. The domestic equities underperformed major markets like US, China, South Korea, and Japan.

First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 22:07 IST

