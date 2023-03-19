JUST IN
Business Standard

Urban infrastructure principles on the cards in July G20 meeting

The dates for the Gandhinagar meeting have not been finalised

Topics
G20  | Urban infrastructure | Finance minister

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Group of Twenty (G20) nations, led by India, is working to finalise the priority principles of financing sustainable urban infrastructure, which is expected to be endorsed by the bloc’s finance ministers and central bank governors when they meet in Gandhinagar in early July.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:41 IST

