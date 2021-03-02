Gadkari asks automakers to build indigenous flex engine vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
Tough eligibility may limit benefits to large cos under PLI for auto sector
About two-thirds of auto loan needs met by private, foreign lenders: Report
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked automakers to build flex-engine vehicles for using alternative fuel.
Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, talking to a delegation ofcarmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Tuesday stressed the need for indigenous technology for flex-fuel vehicles.
"Gadkari has urged car manufacturers to give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol," the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said in a statement.
The minister said that with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country and over 70 per cent of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex fuel vehicles.
"Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone implementation of BS-VI CAF Phase-II regulations to April 1, 2024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, and slow consumer demand," the statement said.
While agreeing to examine the request, Gadkari made it clear to them that the Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality, and that if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.
The minister has asked the delegation to come back next month with a detailed study on what steps have been taken by the industry on meeting the BS-VI Phase-I standards. He also sought the financial implications of going ahead with BS-VI CAFE Phase II standards, before a final decision can be taken on the demand to postpone its implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU