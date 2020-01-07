GDP first advance estimates predict economic growth at 5 % in 2019-2020

The government on Tuesday released the first advance estimates of GDP numbers for 2019-20.

The lastet data released by the CSO shows that the gross domestic product (GDP) is pegged to grow at 5 per cent in FY20, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) estimate of 5 per cent. The first advance estimate of FY20 gross value added (GVA) growth stood at 4.9%.

The economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the Q2FY20, while the figure stood at 5 per cent for Q1FY20.

GDP growth stood at 4.8 per cent for the first half of the current fiscal year. For 2018-19, the first advance estimates had pegged the GDP growth at 7.2%, which was brought down to 7% in the second advance estimates and was further pared down to 6.8% in the actual number.