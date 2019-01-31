GDP growth rate for FY18 revised upward to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier

The year 2017-18, which saw the backwash of demonetisation and bore the brunt of the goods and services tax (GST), does not appear bad in terms of economic growth. The government on Thursday revised growth that year to 7.2 per cent from the earlier 6.7 per cent.

According to the revised (GDP) data, released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the demonetisation year, 2016-17, saw an economic growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the highest in the five years of the Modi government. Earlier, the growth rate was estimated at 7.1 per cent.

Advance estimates, which are not given in this data, have pegged growth at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal year. Now the high base effect of 2017-18 might have a downward impact on the numbers for the current financial year.





ALSO READ: Government revises FY18 GDP growth to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier

Growth in the demonetisation year was scaled up despite the fact that manufacturing, which gave a boost to economic growth that year, is now shown to have been not so robust.

For FY17, the growth rate in manufacturing was scaled down to 7.9 per cent from 9.2 per cent, and to 5.9 per cent from 5.7 per cent for the next financial year.

Experts say the revised data should be interpreted with caution because the new numbers did not seem to reconcile with the ground realities.

“One has to be very cautious. While not countering the methodology, the new numbers for the demonetisation year are not in sync with the ground realities,” CARE Ratings Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis said.



ALSO READ: NSC members feel 'sidelined by govt', resign on row over jobs, GDP data

He said the data on corporate performance, agriculture did not “tell us that the economy grew at the fastest rate in the year of demonetisation” when the cash was squeezed.

The growth rate in the year of demonetisation was revised bit of upwards in the services sector. Growth in the trade hotels, transport and the communication sector saw the revision to 7.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent in FY’17. However, for the very next year the growth rate in this services segment was scaled down to 7.7 per cent from 8 per cent.

Similarly, financial, real estate and related sector saw the growth rate revision to 8.7 per cent from earlier 6.6 per cent for the demonetization year. However, the growth rate was now less at 6.2 per cent for FY’18 against earlier calculation of 6.6 per cent.

It was agriculture that saw the growth rate moving up to five per cent against earlier 3.4 per cent for FY’18. For FY’17, the growth rate in the primary sector stood same at 6.3 per cent.





ALSO READ: India Inc's profit share in the country's GDP at 15-year low in 2018

Demonetisation now seemed to have impacted the investment rate as the gross fixed capital formation growth rate is now calculated at 5.8 per cent for FY’17, a sharp downward revision from earlier calculation of 10.1 per cent.

However, it jumped to 12.9 per cent for FY18 against 7.6 per cent.

Demand in the economy did not look as bad now as was seen earlier. In the demonetisation year, private final consumption expenditure is now seen at 8.2 per cent against earlier 7.3 per cent and for the next year at 7.4 per cent against 6.6 per cent.

Earlier, 2015-16 was seen as the highest growth rate year for the Modi government at 8.2 per cent which now stood revised to 8 per cent.

The first year of the Modi government — 2014-15 — and the last two years of the UPA – 2012-13 and 2013-14—saw no revision in the growth rates.