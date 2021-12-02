GIFT city regulator seeks comments on draft insurance web aggregator rules

-
ALSO READ
Four platforms get IFSCA licence for factoring business at Gift City
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IFSCA's InFinity Forum on Dec 3
GIFT City gains traction: Avendus fourth firm to get nod for setting up AIF
IFSCA does pilot run of international bullion exchange ahead of Oct launch
FM Sitharaman to lead a team of secretaries for discussions at GIFT City
-
GIFT city regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has invited comments from the general public and stakeholders on the proposed Insurance Web Aggregator Regulations, 2021. The public and stakeholders comments on the draft regulations have to be submitted by December 20.
The draft regulations say the authority while considering an application for granting registration as insurance web aggregator will take into account the fact that the applicant is not appointed / registered as an insurance agent, corporate agent, micro- insurance agent, third party aggregator, surveyor and loss assessor, insurance marketing firm or any other insurance intermediary.
Also, the applicant should not have a referral arrangement with an insurer. Further, the draft regulation say, in case the group entities of the applicant are engaged in the business of insurance intermediation, then the applicant has to ensure that there is no conflict of interest of any kind and the interests of policyholders are not compromised. The applicant has to ensure that it has a designated website hosted on a server based in India.
Also, an applicant seeking registration as an insurance web aggregator has to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of $ 30, 000 and net-worth equal to 100 per cent of the minimum paid-up capital.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU