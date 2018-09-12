Global financial crisis: How India can look ahead by looking back

In March 2007, I accompanied Axle Weber, then president of Deutsche Bundesbank, to the University of Pune, where he delivered a lecture on challenges of What struck me most was his deep concern over the pronounced feeling of complacency among market participants, despite the ongoing signs of low-risk premia and increasing use of leveraged instruments, in part aided by an ultra-loose of the major at the time.

Eighteen months later, a catastrophe struck in September 2008 when Lehman collapsed, leading to a full-blown (GFC). Ten years is a good time to look back at what lessons, right and wrong, we learnt, and how we moved forward, especially in the Indian context.

Lesson 1: Monetary (price) and macroeconomic stabilities do not mean financial stability

Financial stability implies that the financial system is performing its essential functions of allocation of resources, risk diversification and pricing, payment and settlement systems efficiently, even in the face of stress situations and transformative changes in the

In India, the (FSDC) has been set up as the apex forum of the government, Reserve Bank and other regulators for ensuring a coordinated action for financial stability. Its record has been mixed and efficacy not really tested, even during the period of taper tantrum in 2013.





ALSO READ: How global financial crisis of 2008 hurt liberal democracy, open borders

Globally, have emerged as the prudential regulator and the systemic risk manager. In the Indian context, being in charge of monetary policy, supervision of banks and non-banks, payment and settlement systems, and the lender of the last resort, RBI should have naturally fitted into this role. Although its financial stability unit has been conducting system-wide stress tests and focusing critically on the emerging risks through financial stability reports periodically, the existing institutional configuration and perceived lack of mutual confidence between the RBI and the government have possibly constrained the former to play such a role to the full potential.

Lesson 2: regulation a key element of maintaining financial stability

Basel-III provides the key tools in relation to capital, both quantity and quality, liquidity and leverage of banks as safeguards against several vulnerabilities noticed during the crisis due to excessive credit growth, and leverage fuelled by poor credit appraisal standards and underpricing of credit and liquidity risks, insufficient high-quality capital, and interconnectedness. India has laid down the roadmap for full implementation by March 2019, in line with the global roadmap. Given the perception of higher risk of portfolios of our banks and potential data inadequacies at banks,y RBI has been more conservative than the global standards — in prescription of one per cent higher minimum Tier-1 capital and suggestion of 1.5 per cent higher leverage ratio, for example. It has rightly not yet gone ahead with net stable funding ratio (NSFR) implementation as major jurisdictions are yet to do so, though final guidelines in this regard have been published.

In respect of high-quality (HQLA), the treatment of state government papers has been a contentious issue before the BCBS. Globally, issues related to enhancing the robustness of standardised approaches, the efficacy of internal models, and carve-out for smaller banks, calibration of liquidity ratios and capital floors are still being debated. India has to play a major role in such discussions, given the structure of our banking system, limited complexity of some of our banks and the fact that that vulnerability of our banks have gone up manifold in recent times.



ALSO READ: Global financial crisis: Lessons for India from the 2008 crisis and beyond

Domestically there is a debate that if tools were more suited than the imposition of micro-prudential measure of (PCA) on more than half of the public sector banks (PSBs). Since the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill has been withdrawn because of various reasons, a framework within each of the regulators for the orderly resolution of financial sector entities and risk-based insurance premium collection from banks for protection of depositors along with enhancement of insured amounts have to be attempted now.

Lesson 3: Managing capital flows is critical for financial stability

From the point of view of emerging market economies, managing capital flows is critical. GFC proved that in the era of globalization, the emerging markets and advanced countries are closely coupled through the channels of cross-border commerce, commodity prices, confidence, action and advisories of the of major countries, and most importantly, the capital flows. Volatile capital flows have huge implications for financial stability through their impact on asset price, balance sheets of companies and banks, and the macroeconomy. Hence, having a framework of active capital account management, more so for emerging markets with structural weaknesses in the areas of fiscal consolidation, financial markets, asset quality of banks and price stability, has come to stay in line with the longstanding policy of India.

Alongside, though, the simplification, liberalisation and rationalisation of policies in the areas of foreign direct investment, portfolio flows and debt have also been undertaken in India. As the matures and we become more integrated with the rest of the world, our policies and procedures have to become more time-consistent and transparent.

Lesson 4: Macro prudential tools are not sufficient

The GFC has taught us that macro-prudential tools alone are not enough to safeguard the financial system from a crisis that could potentially arise from bank failures due to poor underwritings, a perverse incentive structure, irresponsible financial innovations and a nominal risk culture, besides of course the deterioration of macroeconomic fundamentals like inflation, growth, fiscal consolidation and (CAD). This underscores the need for high standards of corporate governance, risk management and supervisory capability. This has become more relevant for Indian banks, more so the PSBs.





ALSO READ: When Wall Street rules: The real culprits of the global financial crisis

After GFC, the Indian banking system got bouquets for coming out unscathed, partly due to preemptive macro-prudential measures taken by RBI much before the crisis. It was, in hindsight, proved to be too early a celebration, as issues like ownership and governance, exuberant and excessive lending, particularly to projects with uncertain viability, delayed recognition of problem assets, underdeveloped in-house capability for underwriting, business development, risk management, and adapting to technological changes remained unaddressed. Consequently, now we are in the midst of a banking crisis. Important steps, though a bit belated, have been taken in order to address some of these issues – RBI’s asset quality review, the revised framework for problem assets issued in February this year (some smoothening here may not be unlikely) and the promulgation of the bankruptcy code are some of them. But more needs to be done, especially on governance reforms, if the Indian banking sector is to turn around quickly. Given the level of maturity of Indian banks moving over to Risk-Based Supervision by RBI taking focus completely away from branch inspections and transaction te

Lesson 5: Vibrant corporate debt market is essential

As a backstop to banks, a vibrant corporate debt market is absolutely essential for risk diversification. Although India has been a bank-dominated financial system, the need for a deep and wide local currency debt market for systemic risk diversification, funding of companies through market-based means (rather than relationship-based bank borrowing), resource flow to the infrastructure sector and meeting the long-term investment needs of insurance companies and pension funds has been an imperative after the Asian crisis and the GFC.

Indian efforts have in the past few years shown good results: the primary market has grown at more than 13 per cent in the past five years, outstanding corporate debt now accounts for about 17 per cent of gross domestic product, bond-to-bank loan ratio is rising, daily trading volumes in 2017-18 have gone up to about Rs 75 billion in 2017-18 from Rs 61 billion the year before. And the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has become a reality.





ALSO READ: Global financial crisis: How US housing industry went bust, shattered lives

Ongoing initiatives of the government, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and RBI, such as the launch of a tri-party repo, order matching trading platforms, regulatory nudge for certain minimum bond issuances by large companies, market making, lowering of regulatory investment grade to A from AA, and enhancing the credibility of credit rating agencies and early action on launch of products like zero coupon/on-tap/covered/municipal bonds, setting up of bond guarantee funds, streamlining of stamp duties across states, providing a legal basis for netting of credit default swaps and enabling provision for acceptance of corporate bonds in the repo window of RBI will further boost the market.

Lesson 6: Financial stability, financial inclusion should coexist but also work independently

Financial stability and financial inclusion should coexist, but they could also work at cross purposes if regulatory safeguards do not exist. Financial inclusion by providing diversified client base, facilitating formalisation of the economy, contributing to the resilience and prosperity of the low-income population and small business and entrepreneurs, and thereby reducing income inequality leading to social and political stability enhance financial stability.

On the other hand, such efforts, when they result in overextension of credit to subprime borrowers (as happened in the US before the GFC) with implications for portfolio quality, reputation risks to the financial institutions arising out of agent banking /outsourcing, and compliance with KYC/AML requirements, can sow seeds of financial instability. Hence, safeguards in the form of credit bureaus, financial literacy and protection of consumer rights of first-time users of formal financial services, oversight for doorstep banking agents (for example, business correspondents in India) and regulatory framework for all types of microfinance institutions become critical.

In India, populist measures like loan waivers resulting in poor credit culture and target-oriented government credit programmes often have the potential to discredit the inclusion efforts and disrupt the system stability

Lesson 7: Regulation of the OTC derivatives

Robust regulation of the OTC derivatives is very important. This is borne out of the fact that GFC was triggered by a complex nature of derivatives trade which was marked by market abuses and counterparty failures.G-20, therefore, focused on trading of all standardised products on exchanges or electronic platforms, clearing through central counterparty (CCP), reporting on trade repositories (TRs) for greater transparency and disincentives for non-centrally cleared derivatives (NCCDs) through higher capital and margin requirements. India has been on the compliance path in this area and a forerunner in some aspects of reforms in the OTCD markets. However, partly because other major jurisdictions have not yet moved in this direction, certain measures are still a work in progress. Implementation of higher capital and margin requirements and regulatory framework for authorisation of electronic trading platforms are some examples.





ALSO READ: London leads widening UK wealth gap since global financial crisis

The above list of lessons is not an exhaustive one. For example, there are many other areas where post-GFC issues need to be carefully analysed from global and national perspectives. For instance, the role of excessive financialisation, availability of safety nets nationally in the form of central bank reserves and internationally as multilateral pooled arrangements/swap lines from the central banks of major countries, financial stability implications of inflation targeting frameworks, mechanics of sovereign debt management, coordination and cooperation framework within and across national jurisdictions for crisis prevention, and disruptive challenges from the fintech revolution, cryptocurrencies and cybersecurity. “Last words”, as Karl Marx had said, “are for fools who haven’t said enough!”

The author is former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Views expressed are his own

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal. They do not reflect the view/s of Business Standard.