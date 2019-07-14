JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

States spending more on maintenance of old roads to get priority funds
Business Standard

Global funding trend in EdTech sector estimated to fall in 2019, shows data

In 2018, funding worth Rs 3,815 crore came in the late stage, Rs 485 crore in the early stage

Vinay Umarji  |  New Delhi 

Image: iSTOCK
Image: iSTOCK

After growing from roughly $208 million, or Rs 1,450 crore, in 2017 to $655 million, or approximately Rs 4,500 crore, in 2018, global funding trend in the educational technology (EdTech) sector in India is estimated to fall to roughly $133 million, or Rs 911 crore, in 2019, according to a report by data analytics firm Tracxn.

Of the estimated Rs 911 crore, investments worth $55 million, or Rs 375 crore, has already come in so far this year. For research in the EdTech sector, the report has taken into account companies offering products, apps, educational resources, and tools to enhance teaching practices and learning outcomes, offering solutions for teaching, administration, learning management, and IT infrastructure.

graph

Tracxn's data covers 5,002 EdTech firms.

In 2018, funding worth Rs 3,815 crore came in the late stage, Rs 485 crore in the early stage and Rs 200 crore in the seed stage. However, so far in 2019, the same has been around Rs 212 crore, Rs 54 crore and Rs 109 crore, respectively.
First Published: Sun, July 14 2019. 01:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU