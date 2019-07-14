Global funding trend in EdTech sector estimated to fall in 2019, shows data

After growing from roughly $208 million, or Rs 1,450 crore, in 2017 to $655 million, or approximately Rs 4,500 crore, in 2018, global funding trend in the educational technology (EdTech) sector in India is estimated to fall to roughly $133 million, or Rs 911 crore, in 2019, according to a report by data analytics firm Tracxn.

Of the estimated Rs 911 crore, investments worth $55 million, or Rs 375 crore, has already come in so far this year. For research in the sector, the report has taken into account companies offering products, apps, educational resources, and tools to enhance teaching practices and learning outcomes, offering solutions for teaching, administration, learning management, and IT infrastructure.





Tracxn's data covers 5,002 firms.

In 2018, funding worth Rs 3,815 crore came in the late stage, Rs 485 crore in the early stage and Rs 200 crore in the seed stage. However, so far in 2019, the same has been around Rs 212 crore, Rs 54 crore and Rs 109 crore, respectively.