Governance policy will ensure fair access to non-personal data: MeitY

-
ALSO READ
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
RBI likely to move Trai, MeitY against unauthorised forex platforms
Google, MeitY to help 100 Indian startups for making global apps, games
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
What ails Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019?
-
The National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) will ensure equitable access to non-personal data as it seeks public consultation, said the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) on Thursday.
The draft policy focuses on improving the institutional framework for government data sharing, promoting principles around privacy and security by design, and encouraging the use of anonymization tools, said the ministry in a statement.
MeitY published the draft policy on May 26 and has invited feedback till June 18. It recently held an interaction with over 250 stakeholders from industry, start-ups, academia, think tanks, international alliances, and government officials on the policy.
The draft includes plans for setting up the India Data Management Office (IDMO) under Digital India Corporation for framing, managing and periodically revising the policy. Industry stakeholders interacting with government officials sought clarity on the operations of the IDMO. They asked for provisions such as access to annotated datasets for AI innovation, collaboration with the private sector and social impact firms to build data capacity.
The ministry said it aims to follow a ‘whole-of-government approach’ towards data governance. It added that it would focus on a collaborative and participative approach in the formation and implementation of the policy.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) Electronics and IT, said NDGFP aims to standardise the government's data collection and management while catalsying AI and Data led research and a startup ecosystem.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU