Govt amends Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission Act to help fishermen

Government on Thursday decided to amend State Fishermen Debt Relief Commission Act to help fishermen who are in debt after taking loans from banks, other agencies and individuals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision was taken to protect fishing workers from exploitation by lending agencies and private money lenders.

"Cabinet decided to amend Kerala State Fishermen Debt Relief Commission Act for providing assistance to fishermen who are suffering because of loans taken for fishing activities," he said.

The amendment will expand the ambit of relief to include those fishing workers who suffered losses in natural calamities. Currently, relief is available for loans till December 31, 2007, the amendment will expand the coverage to loans till December 31, 2008.