Govt-appointed council on curbing digital monopolies holds first meeting

A nine-member advisory council, set up by the government on steps required to design and accelerate the adoption of an open network for digital commerce, aimed at curbing digital monopolies, held its first meeting on Friday, according to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Secretary General P Khandelwal is one of the members of the council. The council deliberated on several issues concerning the formation of the ONDC platform and setting out basic fundamentals of this platform, said in a statement.

The confederation said that a platform like ONDC will liberate the e-commerce business.

“Being an open network it will empower not only small businesses with the adoption of e-commerce as an additional business stream but will also give various choices to the consumers for obtaining quality products with competitive” prices,” Khandelwal said.

