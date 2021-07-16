Govt-appointed council on curbing digital monopolies holds first meeting

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR
-
A nine-member advisory council, set up by the government on steps required to design and accelerate the adoption of an open network for digital commerce, aimed at curbing digital monopolies, held its first meeting on Friday, according to Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). CAIT Secretary General P Khandelwal is one of the members of the council. The council deliberated on several issues concerning the formation of the ONDC platform and setting out basic fundamentals of this platform, CAIT said in a statement.
The confederation said that a platform like ONDC will liberate the e-commerce business.
“Being an open network it will empower not only small businesses with the adoption of e-commerce as an additional business stream but will also give various choices to the consumers for obtaining quality products with competitive” prices,” Khandelwal said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU