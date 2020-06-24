Govt approves 2% interest subvention scheme for small Mudra borrowers

The Union government on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide 2 per cent relief on interest to small bank borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

The interest subvention benefit will be applicable for 12 months to all loan accounts under the ‘Sishu’ category of the However, such loan accounts should not have been classified as non-performing assets as of March 31, 2020 to qualify for the benefit. The scheme, which will cost the government Rs 1,542 crore, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It will benefit about 30 million borrowers.





“The interest subvention would be payable for the months in which the accounts are not in NPA category including for the months that the account becomes a performing asset again, after turning NPA. The scheme will incentivise people who will make regular repayments of loans,” an official statement issued by the Union finance ministry said.

Under the Mudra scheme, accounts fall under three categories depending upon the amount of loan: Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (Rs 50,001-500,000) and Tarun (from Rs 500,000-1,000,000).

There are 93.7 million loan accounts under the Shishu category of PMMY with loan worth Rs 1.62 trillion, as of March 31, 2020. Shishu loan holders, account of half of the total number of loans disbursed under the PMMY.



“The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the consequent lockdown have led to severe disruption of business for micro and small enterprises which are funded through Shishu Mudra loans. Small businesses typically function on thin operating margins, and the current lockdown has had a severe impact on their cash flows, jeopardizing their ability to service their loans,” the ministry said, adding that the situation has led to “default in repayment and have a resultant impact on access to institutional credit in future.”

The interest subvention scheme, which will commence from June 1 till May 31, 2021, will be implemented through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the finance ministry said. Even those borrowers who have availed of benefit of moratorium on payment of interest of loans given by the Reserve Bank of India during the pandemic will be a part of the

“For borrowers, who have been allowed a moratorium by their respective lenders, as permitted by RBI under the ‘COVID 19 Regulatory Package’, the scheme would commence post completion of the moratorium period till a period of 12 months i.e. from September 01, 2020 till August 31, 2021.





The government said that the Scheme is expected to provide much needed relief to the sector, thereby enabling small businesses to continue functioning without laying off employees due to lack of funds. Of all the borrowers, Shishu loan holders accounted for 65 per cent of the net addition of 11.2 million jobs during 2015-17, according to a survey conducted by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.