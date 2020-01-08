JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India asks importers to buy palm oil from Indonesia, not Malaysia: Report
Business Standard

Govt approves Ordinance to amend law to ease rules for coal mines auctions

The decision taken by the Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also do away with end-use restrictions of the mining blocks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal
The Ordinance will ease rules for auctioning coal mines to open up to all sectors

The government on Wednesday approved an Ordinance to amend a law in order to ease rules for auctioning of coal mines and opening it for steel and power sectors.

The decision taken by the Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also do away with end-use restrictions of the mining blocks, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

"The Cabinet has approved promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020," the minister said, addressing media after the Cabinet meeting.

The Ordinance will ease rules for auctioning coal mines to open up to all sectors. The Ordinance to allow auction of 46 iron ore and other mines before March 31, 2020.

First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU