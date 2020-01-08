Govt approves Ordinance to amend law to ease rules for coal mines auctions

The government on Wednesday approved an Ordinance to amend a law in order to ease rules for auctioning of and opening it for steel and power sectors.

The decision taken by the Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also do away with end-use restrictions of the mining blocks, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.



"The Cabinet has approved promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020," the minister said, addressing media after the Cabinet meeting.



The Ordinance will ease rules for auctioning to open up to all sectors. The Ordinance to allow auction of 46 iron ore and other mines before March 31, 2020.