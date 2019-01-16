Govt approves Rs 22,594-crore Numaligarh Refinery capacity expansion

The Cabinet approved the capacity expansion of the Refinery in Assam from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, said Union minister Piyush Goyal. He added that the project would be completed in four years.

The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months after the approval and receipt of statutory clearances, Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters while briefing reporters.

The expansion project involves setting up crude oil pipeline from Paradip to and product pipeline from to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore, he said.

Further, the government has decided to recapitalise the to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and to double the authorised capital to Rs 20,000 crore, added Goyal.

The equity will be infused in two tranches -- Rs 4,500 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,500 crore in 2019-20, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi.

"Cabinet approves recapitalisation of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and increase its authorised capital from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore," he said.

Established by the Government of India, commenced operations as a purveyor of export credit, mirroring global export credit agencies.

It serves as a growth engine for industries and small and medium enterprises through a wide range of products and services.

This includes import of technology and export product development, export production, export marketing, pre-shipment and post-shipment and overseas investment.

According to CNBC-TV18, the Cabinet also approved the system and an expenditure sanction of Rs 4,242 crore for the system.