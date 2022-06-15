Share a new plan to monetise assets within 15 days: Govt tells oil PSUs

-
ALSO READ
A quick report card of govt's infra asset monetisation initiative
Govt seeks to replicate NHAI success with InvITs at railways and ports
Centre likely to miss national monetisation target for next fiscal
Centre bets on coal and mineral mining to lead asset monetisation in FY23
Govt's Rs 7,000-cr port monetisation drive delayed on security clearance
-
The government has asked public sector oil and gas companies to share a new plan for asset monetisation after the original plan to monetise oil and gas pipelines through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) was shelved. The government has asked the companies to share the plan within 15 days, reports Mint.
As per the previous plan, the oil and gas PSUs were likely to transfer some of their pipelines to separate InvITs and sell stakes in those pipelines.
The oil companies have told the government that their high credit ratings, among the best in the country, will allow them to raise capital easily and at a much lower cost than any return they would have to offer InvIT investors.
"For example, the National Highways Authority of India has many (road) assets, but it does not have that much credit worthiness, so it is better for them, but the same might not be applicable in the case of refineries. You (oil and gas companies) can get loans at competitive rates and raise money from the market at quite competitive rates," Mint quoted an official.
The asset monetisation programme, announced in Budget 2021, is a pipeline of assets the government is looking to monetise to collect about Rs 6 trillion to partly fund its ambitious infrastructure projects over four years ending 2024-25.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the plan, said it's vital that India recognises the time has come for making the most out of our assets.
The plan includes petroleum product pipelines of 3,930 km to be monetised by Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
In terms of gas pipelines, the assets considered for monetisation during FY22-25 include oil and gas pipelines with an aggregate length of 8,154 km, of which 7,928 km are from the existing operational pipeline assets and the rest from pipelines that are expected to become operational during the period. The total value of natural gas pipeline assets considered for monetisation was estimated at Rs 24,462 crore, according to NITI Aayog.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU