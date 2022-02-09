Govt bans import of foreign manufactured drones with immediate effect

-
The government has banned import of foreign manufactured drones except for those required for defence, security and R&D purposes.
The decision has been taken with a view to promote local manufacturing under Make in India scheme. Import of drone components however will be permitted as earlier and will not require any approvals.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday and the rule will come in immediate effect.
Last September, the Union Cabinet cleared a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to make India a drone hub by 2030.
The PLI scheme provides up to 20 per cent incentive to manufacturers of drones and drone components. It came close on the heels of the recent liberalisation of rules, which has made owning and operating drones easier.
The government allocated Rs 120 crore for the scheme and it will be spread over three years. This amount is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY21, the ministry of civil aviation had said in a press release. Manufacturers will get an incentive of up to 20 per cent on the value addition made by them.
