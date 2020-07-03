Govt caps late fee at Rs 500 for GST returns filed before Sept 30

The government has capped late fee at Rs 500 per return if filed before September 30 this year and made it zero for those with nil tax liability, in a bid to clear the ongoing problems in the GST system. Even those eligible for nil tax were to cough up huge late fee under the previous provisions.

Earlier, the late fee was Rs 200 per day with a cap of Rs 10,000 a return. The late fee relates to filing of the form -GSTR3B-- or summary input-output returns.

Even those with nil liability have a huge pile up of late fee. Nil liabilities are generally for those taxpayers who file returns quarterly. In fact, even these return filers on July 1, 2017 have got hit with late fee running into lakhs of rupees under the previous provisions.

For those filing for February to April this year, the late fee was waived off if they filed it before June 24 because of the outbreak of coronavirus.





The cap of Rs 500 was introduced for those filing returns for May to July, if filed before September 30. This is also applicable to those who have not filed earlier returns provided they file it before September 30.

"Various representations were received to give further relief in the late fee charged for the tax period of May 2020 to July 2020 and cleaning up of past pendency of return from July 2017 to January 2020," said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in a statement.

Besides, it said uniform late fee is simpler in design and easier to implement on the common automated teller, it said.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY said,"The move should help encourage various businesses, who had defaulted in filing returns earlier, to file returns."

He said these concessions may be looked down by some as harmful measures for compliant taxpayers but these are imperative, especially for small and medium sized businesses.