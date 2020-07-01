Govt committed to reforms, make tax structure simple: FM on GST day

Finance minister on Wednesday said the government is committed to undertaking reforms to make the tax administration simple for the businesses, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In her message to taxmen on the fourth GST day, she said more efforts are needed to ease tax compliances for the businesses, while lauding the measures such as filing nil tax returns through SMS.

Sitharaman asked the tax administration, particularly that related to the (GST), to address the issues faced by India Inc. to enable them to compete on a global scale.

"We must foresee the issues faced by our business community and proactively address the same to enable them to compete on a global scale," she said.

The finance minister said the tax administration, especially the GST one, will have a large role to play to meet the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', as set by prime minister Narendra Modi.

She said the much-needed economic growth could be ensured in the near future only through this proactivity.

"We must strive to make the tax administration so simple that the taxpayers find it easy to comply with all their tax obligations," Sitharaman wrote in her message.

This is a true essence of ease of doing business so far as tax administration is concerned, her message reads.