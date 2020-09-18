Govt deviates from norm, asks House to regularise 2-year-old expenditure

In an unusual departure from norms, the central government has asked for regularising more than two-year-old expenditure from Parliament. The sum is Rs 1.87 trillion but there is no financial implication.

It only demonstrates the sluggishness at the Centre in finalising its accounts, which means the states have to depend on older data to make their point about revenue and expenditure mismatch. On Monday the finance ministry tabled in Parliament a note on regularising differences in borrowing figures in respect of state government debt for 2016-17, along with the first set of the ...