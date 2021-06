Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by August

The government has reached out to investors to apprise them about Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) growth and prospects as it prepares for the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO).

Preliminary presentations have been made to inform investors on how the organisation is being restructured ahead of the IPO, along with its financials, so that the IPO process can be hastened once its embedded value is derived. “A detailed presentation has been made to investors, giving them details on how LIC is positioned beyond what is known. This ...