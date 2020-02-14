JUST IN
No talks on opening up poultry and dairy markets to US companies: Govt
Business Standard

Govt expected to soon issue EoIs for BPCL, Shipping Corp, Concor

Moreover, for FY20, officials said the revised divestment plans will not be derailed because of cancelled road shows in the Far East over fears of Coronavirus

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The Centre is expected to issue the expression of interest (EoI) and preliminary information memorandum (PIM) to invite prospective buyers for its stake in Bharat Petroleum within days. This will be followed by the issuance of EoI and PIM for the strategic sale in Container Corp and then Shipping Corp.

The process is set to be completed by mid-March, Business Standard has learnt. This means that by the time fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) begins on April 1, the stake sale will be well underway. Senior officials in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) are ...

First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 22:28 IST

