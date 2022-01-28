Govt extends timeline for submitting applications under textile PLI scheme

The ministry on Friday said that it has given time to companies to submit their applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

Earlier the date of submission of online application under scheme was upto 31 January, which has now been extended till 14 February.

The government released the operational guidelines of the scheme last month. Under the scheme, incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore will be provided over five years for manufacturing of man-made fabric (MMF), garments–jerseys, overcoats, trousers, polyester suitings, shirtings, among others– and technical textiles.

The scheme got the Cabinet’s approval in September and is focused at expanding MMFs and technical textiles segments’ value chain to help India regain its dominant status in global textiles trade, at a time when India's share of global exports have gradually declined over the last few years. The scheme is operational from 24 September, 2021 to 31 March 2030.