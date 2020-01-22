Govt eyeing asset monetisation to make up for the disinvestment gap

After meeting the target for disinvestment in the previous two years, the government is stuck this time with sell-off of the government stake in public sector units yielding just little over Rs 18,000 crore so far against a whopping target of Rs 1.05 trillion for 2019-20. Disinvestment in blue chip Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is in all surety not happening this year, as also Air India sale.

As such, the government is eyeing asset monetisation to make up for less proceeds from disinvestment compared to the projections. The proceeds under this head assumes importance since tax ...