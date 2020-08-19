Govt fails to update Food Act list, millions of migrants left in cold

A recent survey by news portal Gaon Connection, along with Lokniti-CSDS, has found that hunger was among the most common problems that impacted the millions of migrants during the lockdown in cities. And, only two in every five migrants said they received ration or cooked food from the administration either daily or at times.

To address the problem and ensure that migrants and those who don’t have ration cards can become part of the free food distribution scheme, the Centre, in mid-May, announced free grains distribution to almost 80 million people. This is outside the ambit ...