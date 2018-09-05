Govt firming up policy to make aviation fuel from non-edible seeds: Gadkari

-
In a bid to trim down the oil import bill and reduce pollution, the government is in the process of firming up a policy to make aviation fuel from non-edible seeds, said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Wednesday. India imports aviation turbine fuel worth of Rs 300 billion every year, Gadkari told delegates at the 58th Annual Convention of Automotive Component Manufacturers (ACMA). .
Meanwhile, the Petroleum Ministry has also approved plans of setting up of five bio-ethanol plants that will derive ethanol from rice, wheat, cotton straws and bamboo. "We are also planning to change crop pattern and push the production of corn for
