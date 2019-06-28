Govt giving final touches to logistics policy; draft to reach Cabinet soon

The commerce and industry department is drafting the proposed national logistics policy, aimed at bringing down the logistics cost to less than 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, and the draft is set to reach the Cabinet soon. The cost comprises 14 per cent of GDP and the Union government is planning to reduce it by 2022.

Targeting faster movements of goods nationwide and integrating logistics channels, the policy is set to lower India's high logistics costs and boost the export of commodities. For this purpose, the policy aims to create a national ...