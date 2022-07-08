Govt issues corrigendum to withdraw excise on ATF for international flights

In a move that is likely to bring major relief to airlines, the has rolled back eleven per cent on aviation turbine fuel used for international operations. The finance ministry issued a corrigendum on Thursday withdrawing the duty.

Indian Oil Corporation began levying 11 per cent on which it sold for . This 11 per cent duty had not been imposed on before July 1. IOC started levying it following a notification on export of .

protested the decision and demanded a rollback. While elevated crude oil prices and high taxes are hurting airlines' incomes, the levy would further impact international operations and slow down expansion, argued. The issue was also raised at a meeting chaired by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scinda on Tuesday.

“The July 1 decision had created an anomaly and with a new notification the fear is gone,” a senior airline executive remarked.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, KPMG, welcomed the move. “The potential levy of excise duty on supplies to a foreign going aircraft has proactively been exempted by the government with no excise duty being applicable on such supplies,” he said.

ATF accounts for around 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses. The surge in its price has already put on the back foot and there have been repeated pleas from the aviation industry to reduce taxes on the sector. Domestic ATF price has risen 78 per cent per cent from January.