Govt launches new series for CPI-IW, no impact on dearness allowance

-
ALSO READ
New inflation index to impact DA, 30 mn govt staff to get more pay
Doing away with labour laws is not feasible: Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Centre notifies three labour codes subsuming 25 laws after President's nod
Adopt fixed-term contracts for seasonal work, Labour Minister asks industry
Govt plans to implement labour codes on April 1, starts shaping rules
-
Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar launched the new series of consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) on Thursday, which is used by policymakers and for fixing dearness allowance of employees.
The CPI-IW for September, 2020, under the new series, stood at 118. Labour Bureau director general D P S Negi said that the linking factor for the conversion of new series to the old one is 2.88.
The CPI base year is being revised from 2001. Ubder the previous base, the CPI-IW for August, 2020 stood at 338. Accounting for a linking factor, the CPI-IW for August would be 117.4.
"This means that as of date, the index will have no impact on dearness allowance. It will remain as it is," Negi said.
The CPI-IW is used to compute dearness allowance of government employees and workers in the industrial sectors. The D.A. gets revised twice a year and is meant to adjust wage to the impact of inflation.
The CPI-IW is also ysed to fix and revise minimum wages, besides measuring the inflation in retail prices, Gangwar said.
The labour minister urged the Labour Bureau to revise the base year of CPI for agricultural and rural labour by August, 2021. The base year for the index, used to compute wages for agricultural and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme workers, is 1986-87 at present.
"The Bureau has to soon prepare itself to collect database under all the four labour codes," Gangwar said.
The CPI-IW, with the base year 2016, will give more weight to non-food items than the food ones compared to the 2001 index. The weight for food and beverages components is set to decline from 46 per cent to 39 per cent in the new series.
On the other hand, the weight for non-food items such as education, health, entertainment and recreation, household goods, and services, transport and communication is slated to jump from 23 per cent in 2001 to 30 per cent in 2016.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU