Govt lifts restrictions, gives relief on ITC to exporters, others under GST

The government has provided relief to exporters, among others, on taking (ITC) under

Earlier, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had clarified that ITC would be restricted to only those inputs reflected in the input form of purchasers. Whenever the supplier submits its seller form, GSTR 1A, items in it would automatically reflect in the purchaser's input form, called GSTR 2A.





This led to a problem as some suppliers such as to India's importers don't have any GSTR 1A form as they don't come in the country's jurisdiction. As such, in India who import items for the purpose of exports would not get these inputs reflected in their GSTR 2A form, explained Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

The same problem arises with those paying under reverse charge mechanism (RCM). Normally, a person or entity providing services or goods pays tax to the exchequer, and recovers it from the receiver of the service or goods. But under RCM, the receiver of the service or goods pays the tax by deducting it from the payment to sellers.



Those having input service distributors (ISD) face the same problem. This happens when the headquarters of the company concerned is located at one place, but it distributes the inputs used in its various offices. In this case too, the office outside headquarters would not see inputs reflected in its GSTR 2A.

The government has now kept imports, ISD and RCM out of the purview of its move to limit ITC to inputs reflected in GSTR2A.

"This would help provide significant relief to India's foreign exchange earners who are facing serious on ground challenges on refund claims of unutilised input tax credit," said Jain.





