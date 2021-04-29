Govt looking to monetise possible IT parks, SEZs developed on PSU land

There could be information technology (IT) parks and special economic zones (SEZs) developed on the idle land assets of public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as government departments that can’tsell them. The government is considering converting such lands into revenue-generating, financially viable projects.

This would help in better utilisation of assets that have not been put to use for years, an official said. Developing long-term, revenue-generating resources by using such idle assets will help create more value than by disposing them of at low valuations, the official ...