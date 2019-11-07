Govt may tighten presumptive taxation norms, do away with some deductions

The government, given the grim revenue position and clamour for tax cuts for the salaried classes, is considering a tighter presumptive taxation scheme. It is among the measures being examined to make rationalising income-tax slabs a revenue-neutral exercise in the upcoming Budget.

Easier additional income declaration for the next six years without prosecution or penalty through changes in the administrative and assessment regime is also being discussed. The direct tax panel to overhaul income-tax legislation has recommended this. Doing away with deductions barring those related to ...