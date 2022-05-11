Govt meets stakeholders today as industry seeks ban on cotton exports

As the government once again sits with stakeholders on Wednesday to find a way out of high cotton prices and the impact they are having on downstream industries, here is a look at the major issues surrounding them despite import without duty. What has been the price spike? The price of cotton has more than doubled to around Rs 95,000 per candy (356 kg), up from about Rs 48,000 during the beginning of this season in October.

Farm gate raw cotton prices have risen by a sizable amount. Why did the price spike? A lower than estimated domestic harvest, increased ...