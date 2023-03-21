JUST IN
CBDT asks Mumbai, West Bengal to step up efforts to raise revenue
Chatroom: 'No GST rebate or exemption against supply of services to EOUs'
Roof mounted AC units for passenger coaches to have 28% GST: Punjab AAAR
Panel working on classification of millet products to determine GST rates
Bombay HC relief for GST assessees amid non-existence of tribunal
Ice cream sold over counter but not prepared in outlet to attract 18% GST
PM asks India Inc to step up investment, take advantage of opportunities
Clear starts GST e-invoicing generating services for large taxpayers
Fitment panel to examine compensation cess structure for pan masala
Feb GST collection up 12% YoY to Rs 1.49 trn, dips month-on-month
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News Â» GST
Budget session: Naxal violence, renewable energy capacity, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt evaluating measures to bring down tax burden on PE/VCs in India

It is expected to be introduced in Parliament's monsoon session

Topics
PE funds | venture capitalists | AIF

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

The government is evaluating measures to bring down the tax burden on foreign investors that put money in alternative investment funds (AIFs), which include venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) domiciled in India. The move follows the report submitted by a panel led by M Damodaran, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in December.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PE funds

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.