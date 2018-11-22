Govt mulls compensation for faulty medical devices post J&J hip implant row

The government is planning to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, to provide compensation to patients for faulty medical devices sold by a manufacturer or importer. The matter would be taken up at the next meeting of the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) later this month, claimed sources.

This comes in the aftermath of the recent controversy surrounding Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) ‘faulty’ acetabular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants. The hip implants manufactured by J&J’s wholly-owned subsidiary DePuy International were found to be faulty ...