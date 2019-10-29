Govt mulls more steps to boost markets, may do away with DDT and rejig LTCG

The Centre is planning to tweak the structure concerning equity markets and Sources in the government said the finance ministry and regulators concerned are reviewing the possibility of scrapping the dividend distribution tax (DDT), in a bid to regain investors confidence in equity markets.

The government is also weighing the rationalisation in the long-term capital gains (LTCG) structure by classifying it in three asset classes against six at present.



Sources in the government said the ministry and regulators have had a few rounds of discussion over certain system concerning share markets in past few days. The officials in the government believe that DDT is acting as a hindrance in the inflows of foreign investments in the country.



Dividends paid by a domestic company are subject to dividend distribution tax at 15 per cent of the aggregate dividend declared, distributed or paid. The effective rate is 20.35 per cent, including a 12 per cent surcharge and a 3 per cent education cess.



While companies pay a dividend from their profit, it is tax-free in the hands of investors up to Rs 10 lakh. However, investors who receive more than Rs 10 lakh as dividends per annum, need to pay DDT at the rate of 10 per cent.



In a bid to ease tax compliance for investors infusing money in various asset class, the government is reworking and rationalising LTCG structure by halving the broad categories into three: financial-equity, financial non-equity and others (this would include property, gold and so on).



Financial equity will contain all kind of shares, while non-equity such as will include bonds, debentures and so on. The third section will have remaining asset classes.



“The idea is to bring uniformity across the asset class and should not have any differential treatment for any class of financial investors,” a source said.



The task force on direct tax legislation had also recommended the rationalisation of LTCG in the report submitted to the ministry in mid-August.



At present, there are six assets class and all of them have different periods of holding to classify as short-term and long-term that draw different tax rates. However, the government is weighing whether it is possible to have a uniform tax rates for all the asset classes.



LTCG was reintroduced on listed shares and units in 2018-19 after a gap of 14 years. It is levied at the rate of 10 per cent on the gain of more than Rs 1 lakh realised from share sales.



Long term means shares sold after one year of holding. Reintroduction of this tax did not go well with the investors. There has also been a demand to abolish LTCG on the ground that STT is levied on buy-sale of shares. However, there is no discussion of removing STT, indicated the source.



The said proposals are under consideration which requires consultation from various stakeholders, so the possibility of announcement of any such new measures before Union Budget is quite unlikely, said the source cited above.