Govt mulls revision in GST rates and compensation cess for various items

Under pressure to compensate states amid subdued cess collection under the goods and services tax (GST), the government is mulling revision in GST rates and compensation cess for various items.

Acknowledging that the compensation requirements of states will ‘unlikely’ be met from the cess collected, the government has written to states seeking suggestions for revenue augmentation, which may be discussed in the next GST Council meeting, scheduled to be held in the second fortnight of December. This comes as the Centre defaulted on GST compensation to states for August ...