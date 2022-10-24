Govt mulls way of protecting online consumers from 'reward'-based reviews

-
ALSO READ
58% e-commerce consumers say their negative ratings not published: Survey
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Surviving in India's family-owned company
George Fernandes and his ambiguities
Logitech MX keyboard, MX 3S mouse review: A dream combo for heavy-duty use
-
It could be a new product tester programme that lends a product to consumers to use for a period of time in return for a review.A reward can take the form of cash or products or prizes in a competition such as a lottery style draw. The BIS has put together an elaborate standard for reviews for which the administrator of the online site might have given a reward, irrespective of whether it is solicited or unsolicited. So that consumers can get a fair rating of a product which enables them to compare different brands, the BIS has included a clause saying that ‘reviews collected with rewards’ should be excluded when calculating a product’s overall rating. Instead, reviews collected by rewards should be given a separate overall rating to ensure transparency. It also lays down rules specifying that, in case of reviews collected through rewards, the beneficiaries have to be selected through a nondiscriminatory and unbiased procedure. Further, the review will not depend on the content of the review submitted (it could be positive or negative). Finally, the review administrator will have to specify the nature of the opportunity to receive an award and the terms and conditions. The BIS has also devised a method to verify whether the unsolicited consumer reviewer is a ‘real person’ and to confirm if his or her contact details are genuine. This can be done through a random sample of review authors to see if they are genuine and whether they meet the terms and conditions. If not, they can be flagged for further investigation. Reviewers can be identified by sending an e-mail asking them to confirm their registration by clicking on the mail.
Their details can be verified through a programme that protects websites, through SMS, phone calls, geolocation or IP address, or by using a single-use e-mail address or captcha system.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 23:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU