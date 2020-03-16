Govt plan to set up 10,000 groups to promote farm produce needs pruning

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an ambitious scheme to promote 10,000 Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the next five years, starting 2019-20. If implemented well, the scheme could mobilise almost three million farmers (assuming that each FPO has a minimum membership of 300 farmers) into economically sustainable collectives.

Two thousand of these FPOs are to be formed in 2020-21 itself, according to a recent reply in Parliament. A farmer-producer organisation or company is a quasi-producer collective registered as a private limited company under the Part IXA ...