Govt plans eight special courts under NCLT to deal with insolvency cases

TThe corporate affairs ministry has proposed setting up special courts under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to deal with insolvency cases. Ministry officials say eight courts are proposed to be set up for this purpose. “These courts will be set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad,” a senior ministry official said.

While three courts are proposed to be set up in Mumbai, two may come up in Delhi and one each in Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. After these are set up, Mumbai will have seven courts, Delhi six, and Chennai, ...