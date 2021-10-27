Govt reconstitutes EAC-PM for two-year period; Debroy continues as head

-
The government has reconstituted the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years with Bibek Debroy continuing to head the think tank.
Former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan, NCAER director general Poonam Gupta, IIM, Ahmedabad professor TT Ram Mohan has been appointed as new part time members, while V Anantha Nageswaran has been dropped.
The other part-time members of the Council include J P Morgan chief India economist Sajjid Chenoy, head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Strategist for Credit Suisse Neelkanth Mishra and Kotak Mutual Fund managing director and CEO Nilesh Shah.
According to a Cabinet Secretariat notification, the Council would analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister.
Besides, it would address issues of macroeconomic importance and present views thereon to the Prime Minister.
The EAC-PM, an independent body, was set up in September 2017 with a term of two years.
The name of the body was slightly changed from its former avatar -- Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council-- which was headed by former RBI governor C Rangarajan during the Manmohan Singh government.
