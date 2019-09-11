Govt's big plan to push EVs: Rs 40,000-crore subsidies in the works

The government is considering more sops and benefits to push electric mobility in India — this time on the supply side.

The plan is to spend Rs 40,000 crore on subsidies over the next 10 years, aimed at companies that will set up manufacturing units for batteries, parts of electric vehicles (EVs), or components supporting infrastructure like charging stations, Business Standard has learnt. Apart from providing a fillip to EV manufacturing in India, the proposed move is expected to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as it is from this segment that the ...