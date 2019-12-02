JUST IN
Govt seeks inputs from states on how FPCs can get capital more easily

Centre is thinking of making capital and expertise easier so that farmer-producer firms can mobilise farmers and leverage their produce

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Sanjeeb Mukherji  |  New Delhi 

Farmer-producer companies could receive more benefits if the Centre goes ahead with reforms to make them a more effective tool to help farmers by allowing them more access to capital and helping them multiply. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is seeking inputs from the states on how these companies can get capital more easily and improve profitability.

The idea is not just to encourage farmers to get more value for their harvest but also give a boost to the organised sector. The Ministry wants to liberalise the current regime for producer companies in the Companies ...

First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 01:07 IST

