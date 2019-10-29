Govt sets up panel of secretaries to help ease stress in telecom sector

The government has set up a committee of secretaries (CoS) under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures to mitigate the financial stress in the telecom sector, which is looking at a payout of Rs 1.33 trillion to clear statutory dues.

The (SC) had on October 24 agreed with the Department of Telecom’s (DoT’s) definition of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), asking the telcos to pay dues and interest within three months. The telcos had subsequently appealed to the government to extend the deadline or provide a moratorium.

The CoS will comprise representatives from the ministries of finance, law and telecom. Sources in the government said it will consider issues such as deferment of spectrum auction for two years and reduction in spectrum usage charges, and take a relook at the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) charges.

For spectrum auction charges, telcos will have to fork out Rs 49,040 crore. While the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has suggested that USOF charges — paid by the government to make telcos take their services to rural areas — be 3 per cent, the telcos want it to be 5 per cent.





Sources said though the CoS was not mandated to look into it, the panel would also consider how to find a solution to the stress arising out of the SC judgment.

The total debt of telcos at present is Rs 4 trillion. In 2018-19 (FY19), they made a loss of Rs 36,033 crore (this does not include public sector company Bharat Sanchar Nigam).

Analysts have pointed out that with the dues arising out of the SC judgment there could soon be only two private telcos in the country, and not three — Reliance Jio, and — as now.

Telecom firms have welcomed the panel and asked for two-pronged relief.

Rajan Matthew, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India, said: “Time is of essence because of the SC judgment. So, the panel can give an immediate relief package to ensure financial viability of operators. They can also prove longer-term relief to ensure financial viability of the sector.”

Telecom operators have already approached the DoT, seeking relief.



On Monday, Chairman Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is also expected to do so.

Telcos have suggested that both sides — the government and telcos — enter a bipartite agreement about the amount to be paid and a plan on how it can be paid, and seek the SC’s for permission for this.





Matthew said, “The SC has entitled the government that these dues have to be paid within three months. However, what we are seeking is that the telcos and the could come to an agreement, under which the latter would reduce the amount. It could also provide us with more time to pay. We can then go to the SC that we have reached an agreement and seek permission.”

He added that the other possibility was the government reduces the licence fee so that telcos get relief in the future. However even here, the need was for an extension of the three months to pay.





The alternative is to seek a staggered timeline for payment. The can also reduce the licence fee from 14 per cent of the AGR.

Telcos are also closely looking at the option of a “review petition”. But sources said they feel they have little chance to get relief through this method.

The has been batting for relief for telcos but the finance ministry has been less keen. It opposed a two-year moratorium for payment of spectrum fees. Given the tight fiscal situation this year, the finance ministry is hoping to make up for tax revenues from non-tax revenues, in which spectrum charges have a major share.

According to the Budget for 2019-20, revenues from “other communications services”, which include spectrum fees and proceeds from spectrum sales, has been budgeted at Rs 50,520 crore. In FY19 the Budget Estimate for the same was Rs 48,660 crore, but the Revised Estimate was only Rs 39,245 crore.