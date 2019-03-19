Govt faces direct tax mop-up shortfall, collects Rs 4 trn as advance tax

Photo: Shutterstock The income-tax (I-T) department collected over Rs 4 trillion as advance tax from corporates and individuals as of March 15 in the current financial year, about 15 per cent more compared with the tax mop-up in the corresponding period last year.

However, the total direct tax collection stood at a little over Rs 9 trillion, giving the taxman just two weeks to reach the 2018-19 revised target of Rs 12 trillion. ALSO READ: DTC panel is likely to get one more month to draft the law, says official Officials said it was an extremely difficult task ...