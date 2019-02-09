Direct tax mop-up at Rs 7.88 trillion in April-Jan: Govt informs House

The government has collected Rs 7.88 trillion from direct taxes in the first ten months of the current financial year, the Parliament was informed on Friday. The direct taxes had yielded Rs 10.02 trillion to the exchequer in the entire 2017-18, according to data given by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in the Lok Sabha. The government has also collected Rs 2.89 trillion in April-January of FY19 from non-GST indirect taxes, another set of data provided by the minister showed. The collection had stood at Rs 4.69 trillion in the entire 2017-18. It should be noted that the GST was introduced from July 2017 and hence these figures may not be comparable. The government, the minister said, has also collected Rs 4,172 crore from penalty on late filing of GST returns till February four, 2019 since the roll of the GST.