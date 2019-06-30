Govt starts talks on using services of private third party arbitrators

In a bid to cut down on its own legal costs, the central government has started consultations on using the services of private third party arbitrators for alternate dispute resolution, Business Standard has learnt. These private arbitrators could be employed by the government on a short-term basis in the pilot phase soon, the sources said.

The government’s role could be limited to only recognising the private arbitration Centre’s powers, they said. The move is aimed at improving India’s standing in the ease of doing business rankings, the sources said. The government is ...