Govt tightens import norms of 18 chemicals which can affect environment

The government on Tuesday tightened norms for import of certain chemicals, which have the potential to adversely affect the environment.
The conditions have been tightened for about 18 chemicals, including carbon tetrachloride, chlorodifluoromethane and dichlorotetrafluoroethane, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
"The notification amends the policy conditions for imports of various chemicals," it said.
The Directorate added that importers of the certain chemicals have to submit a copy of the bill of entry within 30 days to the ozone cell in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
It added that the import of hydrochlorofluorocarbon-141b is prohibited except for feedstock application. This chemical is used by foam manufacturing enterprises and it is one of the most potent ozone-depleting chemicals after chlorofluorocarbons.
Carbon tetrachloride is used in some industries and dry-cleaning units.
