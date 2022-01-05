Govt to formulate policy for database for bridges' age, condition: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Govt intends to diversify agriculture to support energy security: Gadkari
India will hopefully get US-standard highways in three years: Gadkari
Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari
3,385 km of national highways constructed so far in current fiscal: MoRTH
Govt sensitive about ecology: Gadkari amid concerns over Chardham project
-
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the Centre will framework a policy to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country.
He said that the Ministry had prepared the Indian Bridge Management System in order to collect information about all the bridges of the country.
Speaking at the launch of the book "Building Bridges - Shaping the Future" written by Sachidanand Joshi and Vaibhav Dange, the union minister said that the Centre is mulling over making use of stainless steel in the bridges being built on the seaside. He said this will help in increasing the strength and longevity of the bridges as well as making them more secure.
Highlighting new-age technologies, Gadkari said that new technology will have to be adopted for connecting the spans of bridges.
"We have a span of 30 metre in India. There is a span of 45 meters in Malaysia. This reduces the cost of the bridge by 30-40 per cent," he said.
Gadkari emphasised on multistorey road projects.
"Land acquisition is difficult in cities. There is a need to build three or four storey roads in the cities. A project has been made to run metro over a two-storey road in Nagpur. Similarly, preparations are being made for a four-storey road project in Pune," added the union minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU