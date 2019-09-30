Govt to launch enterprise development centres for MSMEs in all districts

Come Diwali, Union micro, small and medium enterprises sector (MSME) minister Nitin Gadkari will launch enterprise development centres (EDCs) that have been in the planning stages for two years now, senior officials said.

Aimed at developing a cadre of indigenous entrepreneurs in the MSMEs, the EDCs will be similar to incubators for start-ups, according to a official documents reviewed by Business Standard. “For the first time, an integrated unit will help new and existing businesses develop by providing services such as management training, and office space,” an official ...