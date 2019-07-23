Govt to propose annual licence for hiring contract workers across projects

Companies will soon not be required to obtain separate licences for hiring workers for executing different sets of projects across the country.

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar is likely to introduce the Code on Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It will propose an annual licence for companies, instead of acquiring separate licences for new work orders and hiring contract workers. “A company will get an annual licence to operate all work orders related to a certain occupation across the country, instead of ...